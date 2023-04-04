Coun Martin Atherton, left, and Coun Tina Thompson.

Coun Martin Atherton and Coun Tina Thompson are bidding for election to represent Rainworth South and Blidworth ward on Newark & Sherwood Council at the elections on Thursday, May 4.

Coun Thomson is bidding for re-election, having won the ward in a by-election in 2021 following the death of Labour’s Kathleen Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour had won both seats at the last election in 2019, through Coun Yvonne Woodhead and Ms Arnold – Coun Atherton was beaten into fifth place.

He was elected as member for Blidworth North on Blidworth Parish Council the same night, having finished fifth of the six candidates for the sea at the district election in 2019.

Coun Thompson said, “Martin and I are delighted to be the first candidates to be successfully nominated in the whole of England. It certainly shows how seriously we will be fighting to be the new district councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked together for years to safeguard the green spaces we all hold so dear, for better public transport and to get Blidworth and Rainworth its fair share of services. We are confident residents will recognise our all year round work for our villages by voting for us.”