Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, March 27, 2023.

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

Dovetail House, The Park, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Chestnut House, 10A Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Change of use of residential dwelling to four supported living apartments;

6 Haymans Corner, Mansfield: Removal of tree;

Ground-floor flat, 180 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Change to use from ground-floor flat to barber shop.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council:

NatWest Bank, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton.

Leas Park Junior School, Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single classroom nurture unit and associated landscape works: No objection;

24 Shilling Road, Mansfield: Change of use of outdoor cabin to beauty room: Conditional permission;

The Lodge, 21 Birding Street, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension and erection of detached garage, render to front elevation: Conditional permission;

17 Coronation Drive, Forest Town: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension: Conditional permission;

38 Cromford Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey side extension: Conditional permission;

6 Clipstone Avenue, Mansfield; Removal of three trees: Conditional permission;

Innisdoon, 1 Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield: Removal of tree: Conditional permission;

5 Greenacre, Mansfield: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single-storey annexe linked to existnig property via glazed link: Conditional permission;

10 Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Works to three trees: Conditional permission;

100 Wood Lane, Church Warsop: Extend bay window, remove front door: Conditional permission;

Hillside, 9 West Bank Lea, Mansfield: Single-storey side and two-storey front extensions, block existing vehicle access and create new vehicle access and associated landscaping works: Conditional permission;

Hillside, 24 Hermitage Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey detached dwelling with associated vehicled access: Conditional permission;

15 Meden Road, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side elevation and single-storey rear elevation extensions: Conditional permission;

West Nottinghamshire College Derby Road campus, Derby Road, Mansfield: Connecting path from car park to campus buildings, including removal of 25 trees: Conditional permission;

Acorns, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield: Two internally illuminated fascia signs, internally illuminated entrance pillar, internally illuminated totem sign, non-illuminated free-standing directional pillar, internally illuminated double-sided exterior screen, internally illuminated double-sided archway and internally illuminated single-sided archway: Conditional permission;

9 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension: Conditional permission;

Land adjacent 33 Grove Street, Mansfield Woodhouse: Three dwellings: Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council:

Street record, Park Lane, Kirkby: Activated sludge pant motor control centre and laboratory kiosk, voltage distribution board kiosk and tertiary solids removal kiosk;

8 Kingsholm Road, Kirkby: Conversion of garage to home gym;

26 Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby: Two-storey side extension and canopy to front;

77 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood: Demolition of existing store, porch and garage, alterations to windows and doors on southern elevation, two-storey extensions to northern and western elevations, single-storey extension to eastern elevation, to create first-floor habitable space

111 Portland Road, Selston: Eight dwellings;

72 Rutland Road, Jacksdale: Single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory;

85 The Green, Sutton: Single-storey side extension to existing bungalow and garden room to end of garden;

60 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use from retail to residential to create two one-bedroom flats;

Former Quantum Clothing Group, North Street, Huthwaite: Four one-bedroom apartments and demolition of existing building;

Broadacres, Coxmoor Road, Sutton: Dwelling;

NatWest Bank, Portland Square, Low Street, Sutton: Removal of old signage and installation of new signage.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council:

Steve Soult, Byron Avenue, Kirkby: Allow existing use or operation, wood waste to energy plant: Approved;

102 Cordy Lane, Brinsley: Rebuild of storage unit historically used as agriculture to office and storage: Conditional permission;

88 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension: Conditional permission;

59 Chartwell Road, Kirkby: Two-storey extensions to the left and right side: Conditional permission.

Employment site bid

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council:

Unit 2, 60 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Single-storey portal framed industrial unit with plastisol-coated cladding to roof and walls;

Land east Of Castlewood Business Park, Pinxton Lane, off Alfreton Road, Sutton: Demolition of Grange Farm and Cuttings Farm and associated buildings, and erection of up to 80,250 sq metres of employment uses in general industrial and storage and distribution with ancillary offices and provision of supporting infrastructure;

South garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of prefabricated garage

Former railway line along northern side of Station Road, Langwith Junction: Two-storey dwelling;

46 Brookhill Road, Pinxton: Raise roof by three metres and cladding to the front elevation.

49 Main Street, Newton: Change of use from car repair garage and dwelling into five residential flats.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council:

31 The Brockwell, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Single-storey side and rear extension: Conditional permission;

Redcroft, Lea Vale, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: First-floor side extension over existing garage/utility: Conditional permission;

46 Park Close, Pinxton: Two-storey rear extension: Conditional permission;

Land and buildings on west side of 137 New Lane, Hilcote: Change of use of agricultural building to a single dwellinghouse: Conditional permission;

Land adjacent to Glen Vine, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Three-bedroom detached dwelling: Conditional permission;

13 Acreage Lane, Shirebrook: Two-storey rear extension and loft conversion: Conditional permission.

Caravan park refused

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council:

31 Sheepwalk Lane, Ravenshead: Tree works;

Weir Mills Cottage, Quarry Lane, Linby: Retention of garage.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council:

36 Regina Crescent, Ravenshead: Ground-floor extension: Conditional permission;

2 Haslemere Gardens, Ravenshead: Extension and alterations to existing dwelling: Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council:

The Lion public house, Main Street, Farnsfield: Works to lime tree;

Fernlea, 3 Maypole Road, Wellow: Two-storey side extension;

38 Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe: Remove existing conservatory and replace with single-storey rear extension with part-pitched roof and part-GRP flat roof;

Stokeley, Cross Lane, Blidworth: Demolish single-storey front extension, conversion of flat roof over garage to a pitched roof with gable end and install solar panels;

Harrow Farm, Tuxford Road, Boughton: Alterations and single-storey front and side extension.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council:

Telecommunications mast, New Lane, Blidworth: Three antenna on existing support poles, two dishes, three hybrid cables, GPS module and ancillary equipment: No objection;

77 Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish: Approved;

Fosse Way, Station Lane, Farnsfield: Works to two lime trees: Approved;

Tesco, Edison Rise, Ollerton: Repaint Tesco signages background from steel to white on north and east elevations: Approved;

6 Brake Road, Walesby: Shelter: Approved;

Back Acre, Far Back Lane, Farnsfield: Extensions to front and rear elevations including new dormer, new bay window, replacement garage roof: Approved;

Old Manor Farm Barn, Main Street, Farnsfield: Change of use of former threshing barn to dwelling and conversion of adjacent rear barn into annexe to threshing barn dwelling, removal of Birch tree: Approved;

Land at Main Street, Ollerton: House: Refused;

Lidgett House, 18 Rufford Road, Edwinstowe: Four dwellings, part-demolition of existing dwelling and erection of detached garage to serve existing dwelling: Approved;

Land to the rear of 149 Mansfield Road, Clipstone: Change of use of land for scaffold business and erection of palisade fence: Approved;