Campaigners against Bilsthorpe incinerator demand public meeting as new plans set to be submitted

Members of campaign group Residents Against Gasification Experiment fear a lack of public consultation on the plans, which will be submitted to Nottinghamshire Council, as there is no legal requirement for Vital Energi, the company behind the plans, to do so.

And now they are calling for those behind the plans, which involves a renewable energy incinerator on the old Bilsthorpe colliery site, to meet with villagers face to face.

Developers say the project could bring a £4.3 million annual economic boost to Nottinghamshire, creating up to 50 jobs along with some 330 construction jobs and creating supply chain opportunities while diverting waste from landfill and using it to generate low-carbon energy.

An artist's impression of how the new incinerator site might look

However, Rage says the plant would be an “industrial monstrosity”.

Tony Henniger, Rage chairman, said: “Planning has to be put out to the public.

“However, the company doesn’t have to legally have a public consultation on it, because planning permission has already been granted once on the project.”

Mr Henniger said: “"They have asked to meet with us, but we’re a bit dubious as they could then claim that was consulting with us, so we probably won’t agree to a meeting at this stage.

“What we want is a proper public consultation where they’ve got to face the people of Bilsthorpe. So far, we’ve not heard back from them on this.”

The group has now initiated an action plan, with its own Facebook page and email account to oppose the proposals.

Mr Henniger said: “What we want to do is try to recruit as many people to help organise petitions and banners and eveything else that goes along with it to fight this because the way Bilsthorpe has progressed and grown in the last few years since the plans were first agreed.

“There’s new housing right next to where the proposed site of the incinerator would be.

“The other concern is more than 600 lorries visiting each week and converging on the Deerdale Lane junction off the A614 which is going to make that very dangerous.”

Nottinghamshire Council confirmed it was expecting a planning application imminently “in connection with the development of an energy recovery facility on the former Bilsthorpe Colliery site”.

A spokesman said: “The proposed development site already benefits from planning permission for the development of an energy recovery facility, known as the Bilsthorpe Energy Centre.

“The planning history, specifically this previous permission, will be a material consideration in any subsequent planning decision made in connection with this new Bilsthorpe Energy Recovery Facility.

“However, the final decision which the council makes will be made having regard to the most up-to-date development plan and material considerations elevant at the time the decision is made.

“It therefore cannot be assumed that because a similar development has previously been granted permission at this site, this new proposal will be approved.

“Upon the receipt of the planning application, the council will undertake full consultation and publicity of the application.

“The council’s decision will be reached following consideration of all consultation responses.”

