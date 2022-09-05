Five people in the running for vacant Mansfield Council seat
Five people are bidding for a seat on Mansfield Council at a forthcoming by-election.
Voters in Oak Tree ward will go to the polls on Thursday, September 15, to elect a representative to the council.
The election follows the death of sitting councillor Vaughan Hopewell, of the Mansfield Independents, in June.
Following his death, Mr Hopewell, who was first elected to represent Oak Tree in May 2011, was described as a ‘much-respected and active community councillor over the years’.
Most Popular
-
1
Mansfield Town co-chairman Carolyn Radford left ‘traumatised and devastated’ after masked raiders target home in £1m robbery
-
2
Machete seized after street fight in Kirkby
-
3
Teen arrested for GBH after man hurt in Mansfield town centre ‘disturbance’
-
4
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in Sutton after car stopped
-
5
Kirkby College is starting the new school year as Outwood Academy Kirkby
Those standing for election are:
Gemma Canlin, of Ashfield district – Mansfield Independents;
Paul Henshaw, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – Labour;
Neil Smith, of Mansfield district – Conservative;
Julie Tasker, of The Chantry, Mansfield – Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy;
Milo Tooley-Okonkwo, of Mansfield district – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
The Labour-controlled authority is currently made up of 13 Labour councillors, 13 Mansfield Independents, seven Independents and two Conservatives, alongside the elected mayor, Labour’s Andy Abrahams, and the Oak Tree vacancy.
Voters in Edwinstowe and Clipstone will also go to the polls later this month to elect a district councillor.
A by-election for Edwinstowe and Clipstone ward on Newark & Sherwood Council will be held on Thursday, September 29, following the death of Conservative councillor Michael Brown in June.
Two candidates are standing for the seat:
Nigel Booth, of Old Station Yard, Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe – Conservative;
Andrew Freeman, of Rufford Road, Edwinstowe – Labour.
The Conservative-controlled authority is currently made up of 29 Tory councillors, six Labour representatives, two Liberal Democrats and one Independent, alongside the single vacancy.