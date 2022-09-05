Five people in the running for vacant Mansfield Council seat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters in Oak Tree ward will go to the polls on Thursday, September 15, to elect a representative to the council.

Following his death, Mr Hopewell, who was first elected to represent Oak Tree in May 2011, was described as a ‘much-respected and active community councillor over the years’.

The late Vaughan Hopewell.

Those standing for election are:

Gemma Canlin, of Ashfield district – Mansfield Independents;

Paul Henshaw, of Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – Labour;

Neil Smith, of Mansfield district – Conservative;

Julie Tasker, of The Chantry, Mansfield – Freedom Alliance – Integrity, Society, Economy;

Milo Tooley-Okonkwo, of Mansfield district – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

The Labour-controlled authority is currently made up of 13 Labour councillors, 13 Mansfield Independents, seven Independents and two Conservatives, alongside the elected mayor, Labour’s Andy Abrahams, and the Oak Tree vacancy.

Voters in Edwinstowe and Clipstone will also go to the polls later this month to elect a district councillor.

A by-election for Edwinstowe and Clipstone ward on Newark & Sherwood Council will be held on Thursday, September 29, following the death of Conservative councillor Michael Brown in June.

Two candidates are standing for the seat:

Nigel Booth, of Old Station Yard, Occupation Lane, Edwinstowe – Conservative;

Andrew Freeman, of Rufford Road, Edwinstowe – Labour.