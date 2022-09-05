Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cap will take place initially from January to March 2023 and is backed up by £60 million of funding.

The move will help passengers with travel costs for work, education, shopping and medical treatments over the coming months while they are facing pressures from the rising cost of living.

The average single fare for a three mile journey is estimated at over £2.80, meaning that the new fare will save passengers almost 30 per cent of the price every time they travel.

This announcement follows on from the government’s announcement of £130 million to protect bus routes and services across the country.

Ben Bradley MP said: “Our local bus services are vital to the economy here in Mansfield and in the East Midlands.

"I know that for many of my constituents buses are a lifeline and allow people to do things such as commute to work and get their shopping.

“Locally we saw how important our bus network is when the 141 service was threatened. I am proud that we managed to save that service as a county and maintain that link to those communities.