Tributes paid to Edwinstowe 'good man' and councillor known for his hard work and dedication

Michael Brown served as a parish councillor in Edwinstowe for almost two terms and since 2019 has represented the ward of Edwinstowe and Clipstone on Newark & Sherwood Council as a Conservative.

Coun Scott Carlton, a county councillor who is also a district councillor for Edwinstowe and Clipstone Ward, posted to his Facebook page yesterday: “I was deeply saddened to be told of the passing of Michael.

“Michael has not just been a colleague, but more importantly a friend.

Councillor Michael Brown, whose death is being mourned by friends and family, council colleagues, and local residents.

“Michael worked hard for the residents of the area that he deeply loved. Michael for many years worked in the NHS and worked tirelessly alongside his colleagues during the pandemic.

“A keen advocate of the trade union movement, Michael took great pleasure in helping people as best he could.”

He said that his “thoughts and prayers” were with Councillor Brown’s family at this time, adding: “Fly high mate, you won’t be forgotten.”

Coun David Lloyd, district council leader, also paid tribute to his colleague, saying: “It is with much sadness that I learned of the passing of Michael.

“Michael was a devoted member who worked tirelessly in serving the people he represented. My sincere condolences go out to Michael’s family.”

Coun Paul Peacock, a Labour councillor who had known Michael for some time, said he had fond memories of playing cricket with him and would remember him particularly for promoting mental health issues.

He said: “Really sad news about Michael. We clearly differed politically but before politics, I knew Michael through cricket. He was always reliable, supportive and first to volunteer to help. We shared lots of great memories. Condolences to the family.”

John Morley, a Clipstone resident, said: "The world has lost a good man who did so much for his local community and he was still young.”

And Graeme Lake said: “Very sad news. I knew Michael for more than 20 years through cricket and although poles apart politically, he never took things personally.