The sixth Mansfield mayoral election will be held on Thursday, May 4, alongside Mansfield District and Warsop Parish council elections.

The five confirmed candidates for the mayoral role include the current mayor, Andy Abrahams.

The candidates:

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

Andy Abrahams, address in Mansfield – Labour;

Mick Barton, of Peafield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse – Mansfield Independents;

Andre Camilleri, address in Mansfield – Conservative;

Karen Seymour, address in Mansfield – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition;

Julie Tasker-Love-Birks, of The Chantry, Mansfield – Independent.

Mansfield Council said a booklet will sent to every registered voter in the district – more than 80,000 people – giving details of all the candidates in the mayoral election.

Those already registered, but who would like to apply for a postal vote or amend an existing one, need to apply by 5pm on Monday, April 18.

Polling stations are open from 7am-10pm on May 4. The mayoral and district counts will take place the following day Friday, May 5, with updates on chad.co.uk throughout the day.

Residents can find details of their polling stations, which may be different to where they have voted previously, on their poll cards.