Mansfield residents warned - less than a month left for registering to vote

Voters in Mansfield district will go to the polls to elect their mayor, district councillors and Warsop parish councillors on Thursday, May 4.

Those eligible to vote can register online using their National Insurance number at gov.uk/register-to-vote – it takes only five minutes to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You need to re-register to vote particularly if you have moved house or have changed your name.

The deadline for registering to vote is looming.

Also new for the local elections this year is the requirement for voter ID when casting your vote in person. You will only need to show one form of photo ID, and it needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

Acceptable forms include a passport, driving licence, blue badge, bus pass or a biometric immigration document – see the complete list at mansfield.gov.uk/elections-voting/2023-elections

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Hill, Mansfield Council chief executive officer and returning officer, said: "Registering to vote is much quicker and easier than you think.

"If you have turned 18 since the last elections, ensure you are registered to take this opportunity to vote for the first time. Voting is the citizens' chance to have their say on important issues that affect them.

“Also, I want to remind residents of the new voter ID requirements; if you have a form of accepted photo ID which is out of date, you can still use it to vote at a polling station if it still looks like you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re unsure whether your photo ID still looks like you, or you do not have an accepted form, you can apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.”