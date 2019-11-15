Five in the running to be Mansfield MP

Five people are bidding to become Mansfield's next MP.

Two Independents are set to go up against candidates from the three main parties in the general election on Thursday, December 12.

Conservative Ben Bradley is bidding to retain the seat he won for the Tories two years ago.

Among his challengers is Councillor Sonya Ward, Mansfield District Council's Labour councillor for Bull Farm and Pleasley and one of only two candidates who live in the constituency.

Representing the Liberal Democrats is Sarah Brown, while standing independently is Stephen Harvey, a former Conservative and Mansfield Independent Forum member of the district council and the only other candidate living in the constituency, and Sid Pepper, who stood for UKIP in 2017, when he finished third with 5.3 per cent of the vote, and 2015, when he attracked 25.1 per cent of the vote.

Former Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop had been due to stand for the Brexit Party, until Party leader Nigel Farage announced he would not field candidates in seats held by the Tories.

The full list:

Ben Bradley, The Conservative Party - address in Newark constituency;

Sarah Brown, Liberal Democrats - address in Broxtowe constituency.

Stephen Harvey - address in Mansfield constituency.

Sid Pepper, Independent - address in Bassetlaw constituency

Sonya Ward, Labour Party - Peel Crescent, Mansfield

In 2017, the Conservatives won the seat for the first time, with Mr Bradley polling 23,392 votes ahead of Labour's Sir Alan Meale, who had held the seat since 1987, with 22,335. Mr Pepper was third for UKIP with 2,654 votes, ahead of Independent Philip Shields, with 1,079, and Liberal Democrat Anita Prabhakar, with 697.

