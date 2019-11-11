Former Mansfield mayor and would-be Brexit Party candidate 'heartbroken' at withdrawal

The former mayor of Mansfield and would-be Brexit Party candidate Kate Allsop has said she is "heartbroken" at her party's withdrawal from the town in next month's election.

Ms Allsop was due to represent Nigel Farage's outfit on December 12 but found out on Monday that the party would not be standing in any seat won by the Conservatives in 2017.

Kate Allsop, centre.

This means the former mayor will not get the chance to stand in the general election, despite having all her forms ready to sign for Thursday's deadline.

Speaking to your Chad, the noticeably-upset Ms Allsop said she was told "by the BBC" that she no longer has a job, with the Brexit Party contacting her "two hours later".

She said: "I was told by the BBC that I am not going to be standing. The Brexit Party called me up two hours later to let me know. I'm honestly heartbroken.

"I've lost a job over this, and I have put my heart and soul into this, so it has really hit me hard.

"I'm gutted that the people in Mansfield will not now get the opportunity to vote for the Brexit Party."

Ms Allsop added that she finalised her papers for submission last Friday, but that she has not yet submitted the £500 deposit each candidate must pay.

The former mayor lost a job earlier this year advising a council in Wales about their financial matters, after the Mertyr Tydfil authority discovered she would be standing for Nigel Farage's party.

Mr Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest Conservative-held seats, in a bid to form a pro-Brexit alliance in the election.