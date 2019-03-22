Ben Bradley reselected as Conservative election candidate

Mansfield's Conservative MP Ben Bradley has been reselected as the Mansfield candidate for the next general election.

On Friday March 15, the local Conservative Federation held their AGM, where Mr Bradley was readopted as the Conservative candidate.

Ben Bradley

He was elected as Mansfield's MP in June 2017 - the first Conservative MP in Mansfield in the seat's history after a century of Labour control.

Ben Bradley said: "I am incredibly honoured to have been selected by my local association to contest the next general election which is scheduled for 2022.

"Over the last 21 months I have thoroughly enjoyed being the MP for Mansfield and Warsop.

" I’ve been shouting up for Mansfield and Warsop in Parliament and making sure we have our fair share of funding.

"I will continue to work hard and listen to constituents. I am happy to help with any constituents’ queries so please contact my office on 01623 372016 or ben.bradley.mp@parliament.uk.‘

John Roughton, chairman of Mansfield Conservatives, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to reselect Ben as our candidate whenever the election is.

"He is an incredibly hard working and passionate MP who stands up for Mansfield at all levels to make sure we get the best deals, fairer funding and our voices heard.

"He has a positive vision for Mansfield and is working hard to achieve it."

Labour selected its prospective parliamentary candidate, Councillor Sonya Ward, in Spring 2018.

The councillor for Bull Farm and Pleasley is expected to represent the Labour Party for the next general election, which is scheduled for 2022 but could come sooner if one is called.

