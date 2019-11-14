Man jailed for historic child sex offences in Mansfield

A man has been jailed for nine years after being found guilty of non-recent child sexual offences in Mansfield.

Charles Pluck, 42, of Bo’ness, Scotland, was found guilty by a jury of two charges of rape and one of indecency with a child.

Pluck, who committed the offences between 1993 and 1995, was convicted following a four-day trial commencing on November 4.

He raped a girl twice and caused a boy to engage in sexual activity with a girl.

Pluck was sentenced when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on November 7.

He was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life which will supervise and restrict any contact with children under the age of 16.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Frame, from Nottinghamshire Police's Public Protection Unit which investigated the case, said: "I would like to praise the incredible bravery and courage shown by the survivors in this case in coming forward which then led to the police investigation.

"They have had to deal with what happened to them, as small children, for the last 25 years and then relive all the distressing details again through the court trial.

"I hope that this conviction demonstrates our commitment to survivors of these types of offences, and that when incidents are reported our officers will do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice."

