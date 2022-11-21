Woodside Hall Community Centre, Wood Lane, has been described as a “redundant, fire-damaged, stand-alone single-storey building” by Mansfield Council.

The site is owned by the council with Rob Purser, council development manager, the applicant of the proposed plans.

A fire in May at the building caused considerable damage, with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service later saying the fire had been started deliberately.

The Woodside Hall site, on Wood Lane, Church Warsop.

One Church Warsop resident, who declined to be named, said the building was once a thriving community centre at the heart of the village.

However, since its closure, the resident said incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at the site have increased.

The demolition plans indicate “removal of asbestos contaminated material from within the building and subsequent demolition of superstructure” will be followed by the removal of foundation slabs.

Further work would include the installation of a 2.4-metre-high fence around the site.

A council spokesman said: “The safety of the public is of paramount importance to the operation, in particular to those accessing the public footpaths and surrounding dwellings.

“Danger demolition signs will be erected in prominent locations around the boundary of the site to warn of the dangers of access to the working area.

“In addition Heras type fencing panels will be mounted to create exclusion zones around hazardous areas – openings to floors – and the working areas as work dictates.”

The work is estimated to take four weeks, with weekday work planned between 8am and 5pm.