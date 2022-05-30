Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that the fire at Wood Lane on May 24 at 2:13 am was deliberate ignition.

A spokesman said that Nottinghamshire Police have been informed due to the likelihood of further re-ignitions. The service reinspected the scene in the afternoon on Tuesday 24, and are working closely with the local authority to secure the building.

The fire is one of many recent incidents of vandalism in the Warsop area.

The derelict community centre was captured on fire by a concerned resident on May 24

A concerned resident anonymously shared how the derelict building, once a thriving community centre at the heart of Church Warsop, was once used seven days a week and received no trouble before its closure. Since its closure, incidents of antisocial behaviour and vandalism have been on the rise.

The community group Friends of Warsop Vale's monthly newsletter called out the 'mindless individuals' responsible for a recent spike in vandalism. The group’s committee members Sue Stewart aged 73 and Sharon Scott, 70 urged residents to remain vigilant and respectful of the community as ‘the village does not need this!’

The increase in vandalism has caused anxiety and distress among many in the Parish, as vandals have resorted to throwing litter and abandoned items from the old community centre at passing cars along Carter Lane, between Church Warsop and Warsop Vale.

Warsop residents have expressed their hopes that more can be done to raise awareness of fire safety and prevent further acts of arson around the villages.

A fire captured by a Warsop Vale resident.