Community centre demolition and activity centre expansion among latest Mansfield and Ashfield planned developments

Latest applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week commencing Monday, November 7

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield Council:

282 Eakring Road, Mansfield: Tree works;

Walesby Forest Activity Centre.

Woodside Hall Community Centre, Wood Lane, Church Warsop: Demolition of single-storey community centre;

87, 89 and 93 Windsor Road, Mansfield: Use as residential institute;

20 Simpson Road, Mansfield: Single-storey side/rear extension, cement render over existing and proposed extension;

44 Cambria Road, Pleasley: Single-storey outbuilding for use as a hair salon;

East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The Bungalow adjacent Red Brick House, Peafield Lane, Warsop: Change of use from residential to holiday let;

Field opposite Berrick House, Penniment Lane, Mansfield: Stable block comprising four loose boxes and one store;

5 St Edmunds Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey rear extension and render to existing property;

131 Bramble Lane, Mansfield: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extension, porch to the front and render to external front elevation.

Latest planning applications decided by Mansfield Council:

28 Dunn Brigg, Mansfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions. Conditional permission;

70 Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land at Stonebridge Lane, Warsop: Four flagpoles and two consortium main signs at two locations. Conditional permission;

21 Farnsworth Avenue, Rainworth: Detached garage. Approved;

Lindhurst Lodge, 3 Waterson Oaks, Mansfield: Removal of two trees. Conditional permission;

Former ATS Eastern, Great Central Road, Mansfield: Partial change of use of building to retail. Conditional permission;

3 Sandgate Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension and garage side extension. Conditional permission;

268 Southwell Road West, Mansfield: First-floor side extension, single-storey rear extension, garden outbuilding and new front wall. Conditional permission;

Brunts Chambers, 2-6 Toothill Lane and 34-42 Leeming Street, Mansfield: Refurbishment of front elevation of eight premises, with more substantial work at 6 Toothill Lane, repairs and works to 33 sash windows and first and second-floor level. Conditional permission;

Intake Business Park, Kirkland Avenue, Mansfield: Convert current covered parking area into two commercial/storage units. Conditional permission.

Floodlights plan

Latest planning applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

52 Stevenson Crescent, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and dropped kerb.;

Dale Farm, Shepherds Lane, Sutton: First-floor extension plus detached garage and store;

111 Outram Street, Sutton: Convert existing bed shop class into two new shops with four flats above;

Larwood Park Pavilion, Twickenham Road, Kirkby: Installation of 14 15-metre high lighting masts fitted with LED floodlights on team pitch and two training pitches;

23 Glebe Street, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension;

Kirkby Lane Farm, PM Briggs, Park Lane, Selston: 137 dwellings,highways, drainage and landscape infrastructure;

25 Sherwood Street, Huthwaite: Two-storey extensions to the front and rear.

Latest planning applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land adjacent,113 Beck Lane, Sutton: Three dwellings with associated new private access. Conditional permission;

Lindleys Mill, Prospect Place, Sutton: Removal of existing roof and replace with new low pitch conical roof. Conditional permission;

Land south of Gilcroft Street, Sutton: Four dwellings. Withdrawn;

East View, Newstead Road, Annesley: Crown lift two lime trees and remove silver birch tree. Conditional permission;

The Paddocks, Hanstubbin Road, Selston: Window to side elevation. Conditional permission;

1 Old Chapel Close, Kirkby: Fell a Norway maple and a cherry tree, prune and pollard various other trees. Approved;

Co-op, 7 Chapel Street, Kirkby: Internally illuminated fascia sign, externally illuminated fascia sign, externally illuminated projecting sign and externally illuminated pole sign. Conditional permission;

The Watermill, Kingfisher Way, Sutton: Installation of lantern, logo sign and set of signwritten letters. Conditional permission;

48 Peveril Drive, Sutton: Wooden outbuilding for use as a stable. Refused;

Birkland, Church Street, Sutton: Work to 27 trees. Approved;

Home bid for former post office

Latest planning applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Land west of 94 The Common, South Normanton: Dwelling;

9-11 Wharf Road, Pinxton: Demolition of existing garage, extension, and outbuildings in the rear garden and the reconfiguration of two properties internally to create separation between the two properties, change of use of unused ground-floor post office to residential;

Police Station, Central Drive, Shirebrook: Change of use to six-bedroom house in multiple occupation, new fire escape windows to upper floor and installation of three shipping containers sited at the rear to be used for storage;

2 Oakdale Road, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Rear orangery;

Land south-west of Beaumont Cottage, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Change of use of land to dog training/exercise field with associated infrastructure and erection of an agricultural building and relocation of caravan, erection of 1.8-metre-high metal fencing, LED fence lighting and floodlights.

Latest planning applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

Bassett Farm, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Work to two oak trees. Approved;

Scarcliffe Primary School, Fox Hill, Scarcliffe: Works to trees. Approved;

East Midlands Designer Outlet, Mansfield Road, Pinxton: External alterations to food court. Conditional permission;

Abbotts Croft, Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall: Removal of several trees. Approved;

Information Centre, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Core signage for Hardwick Hall main visitor site. Conditional permission;

Stainsby Mill, Hodmire Lane, Ault Hucknall: Core signage for Hardwick Hall main visitor site. Conditional permission;

3 Old Hall, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Retention of single-storey side extension, incorporating garage. Approved;

36 Babbington Street, Tibshelf: Single-storey extension to the rear and side elevations. Conditional permission;

Land and buildings on west side of 137 New Lane, Hilcote: Change of use from agricultural use to dwellinghouse. Refused;

127-129 High Street, Tibshelf: Internal reconfiguration of former Co-op to create three sommercial/business/service units and change of use of existing unit to create five residential units, including external alterations, dormer in roof space and landscaping.

EPC UK Explosives, Carnfield Hill, South Normanton: Demolition of building and replace with new process building, bunding and storage magazine and security fencing, new storage magazine with associated grassed bunding and security fencing, demolition of building and replace with larger production building with associated access and bunding, demolition of building and replace with single-storey laboratory, with the associated refurbishment of the existing on-site laboratory for additional on-site staff welfare facilities, demolition and erection of like-for-like replacement of existing process building. Conditional permission.

Cycle store bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

28 Church Lane, Linby: Increase height of driveway wall and remove conifer hedge.

Latest planning applications decided by Gedling Council include:

17 Chapel Lane, Ravenshead: Single-storey rear extension to bedroom and single-storey extension to front porch and garage. Conditional permission;

10 Church Drive, Ravenshead: Demolition of dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling. Conditional permission;

Greenacres, 2 Little Ricket Lane, Ravenshead: Cycle store/gym as ancillary use to the existing building. Approved;

Activity centre expansion bid

Latest planning applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

34 Hardwick Drive, Ollerton: Dwelling;

Inspired Site Services, Inspired House, Brailwood Close, Bilsthorpe: Extension to existing workshop;

Walesby Forest Activity Centre, Brake Road, Walesby: Educational accommodation for on-site learning and development comprising 15 pre-fabricated accommodation pods and a prefabricated classroom with parking.

Latest planning applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

9 Rufford Lane, Rufford: Rear extension, demolish rear wash house. Refused;

12 Aberconway Street, Blidworth: Porch to front elevation. Approved;

Stokeley Cross Lane, Blidworth: Demolish single-storey front extension, single-storey front extension and replacement pitched roof over. Refused;

