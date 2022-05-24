Residents' shock as derelict Warsop community venue gutted in overnight blaze

One resident, who asked not to be named, told your Chad she had raised multiple concerns with authorities about the increase of suspicious activity at the building. Flames and smoke could be seen from the windows of nearby properties, as fire engines arrived in the early hours. Here is what we know so far:

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a building fire at 02.13 am on Tuesday 24 May. Crews from Warsop, Edwinstowe, Shirebrook and the Aerial Ladder Platform from Mansfield attended the incident where the building was well alight. This morning the building was handed over to the local authority and building surveyors. Nottinghamhire Fire and Rescue Service will be inspecting the scene again at 4pm. It is not yet clear whether the incident is being treated as suspicious. Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for comment.