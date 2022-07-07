Licensing scheme to ‘weed out’ bad landlords to be extended across Newstead

Gedling Council’s selective licensing scheme is designed to crackdown on bad landlords which leave rented properties in an unfit and unsafe state for tenants.

The scheme, which would mean about 664 properties need a licence, is to be extended to Carlton Hill, Daybrook, Newstead Abbey and Colwick wards.

Landlords must pay a fee, ranging from £585-£700 for each property, to ensure it meets certain criteria.

The scheme is being extended to Newstead Village.

The council has had a selective licensing scheme in Netherfield since October 2018.

The council said 78 per cent of properties inspected were found to have health and safety hazards below minimum legal standard, while 40 properties had ‘imminent hazards’ that needed ‘immediate action’, such as no suitable means of escape for tenants if a fire broke out.

The council has also served seven civil penalties totalling more than £18,000 in fines for failure to license properties.

However, some landlords have stressed the scheme is nothing more than ‘a tax’ and affects good landlords who already abide by the rules.

They warned landlords will sell their properties, putting further demand on the rented sector and also said the costs of the scheme are ‘too high’ and will be ‘passed onto tenants already under pressure with the rising cost of living’.

However, the scheme has been backed by Nottinghamshire Police’s neighbourhood policing Inspector for Gedling.

Inspector Chris Pearson said: “Nottinghamshire Police are supportive of extending the scheme to Carlton Hill, Colwick, Daybrook and Newstead as these areas have a high proportion of private rented homes and are priority areas for tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.”

A report to the council’s cabinet, who backed the scheme, said: “Over the five-year duration of the scheme the cost to an accredited landlord is £2.25 per week and a non-accredited landlord is £2.69 per week, a small price to pay for ensuring homes are safe and comply with minimum legal standards.