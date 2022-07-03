Under the scheme, all landlords with any privately rented properties in the selected area will need a licence to let these properties.

Selective licensing has been in place in Stanton Hill and New Cross areas for the past five years, helping to bring about positive change and improvement to homes and the wider community.

The new scheme covers a wider area following a recent consultation and landlords with privately rented properties in Stanton Hill and Sutton Central are now required to apply for a licence by July 25.

Chatsworth Street in Sutton is one of the streets which falls under the Selective Licensing Scheme

Coun John Wilmott, lead executive member for Licensing, Environmental Health and Regulatory Services, said: “The vast majority of private landlords who rent out properties in the district operate within the law and look after their tenants, but there are some who fail to provide housing to a decent standard.

"Selective Licensing is an important tool that allows us to make improvements to, and regulate, the private housing in the areas which it is applied to."

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, lead executive member for Community Safety and Crime Reduction, said: "It means landlords and tenants must act responsibly or face possible action from the council, stopping the mindless few who may be causing problems.