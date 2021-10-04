Covid monument idea for planned Mansfield town centre memorial garden
Plans have been unveiled for a Covid monument in a new Mansfield town centre memorial garden.
A memorial terraced garden is planned behind the Old Town Hall – with Mansfield Council saying a ‘monument in honour of all those affected by Covid-19’ will be its focal point.
The garden is one of two pocket parks being planned for the town centre.
The other involves plans to install a slide for youngsters on an existing green space, on the corner of Walkden Street and Quaker Way.
The space links the rear entrance of the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to the Stockwell Gateway site, where work is under way to build a hotel and leisure development.
The parks are part of the council’s ‘urban greening initiative’, to ‘create attractive, environmentally-friendly spaces where visitors and residents can relax and enjoy the town centre’.
A council spokeswoman said: “It will also address broader council objectives to promote healthy lifestyles and wellbeing, together with reducing pollution and congestion.”
Tribute
The memorial garden, on the site of the car park on Queen Street, will feature grassed terraces cascading down towards the town hall with seats, trees and plants.
The monument is currently planned as a ‘large piece of engraved stone’.
The spokeswoman said: “The monument would serve as a Covid-19 tribute to those affected by illness and loss and as a thank you to the many key workers who have been a lifeline to the local community since early 2020.”
Latest figures suggest 300 people have died from Covid in Mansfield district, while more than 15,000 residents have contracted the disease at some point.
Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: "The garden will be somewhere for people to relax and reflect as they go about their business in the town centre.
“It will also provide an attractive pedestrian connection between the bus station and the Market Place.
“What we want to achieve with this urban greening project is a greater sense of calm and enjoyment for visitors to encourage them to linger.
“Along with the plans featured in the Town Centre masterplan, Mansfield is going to look and feel more attractive in the years ahead, which we hope will increase the number of visitors and encourage economic renewal and investment.”
Subject to planning permission, it is hoped work will start before Christmas.