72 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 15,134 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on yesterday, September 30, up from 15,062 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,840 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,754.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 78 to 16,845, giving an infection rate of 13,126 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of coronavirus cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 90, meaning a total of 13,954 people have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the district and giving an infection rate of 11,333 cases per 100,000 people, just below the England average.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,742 over the period, to 7,807,036.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in across the three district.

The dashboard shows 300 people had died in Mansfield by Thursday, alongside 336 in Ashfield and 220 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,807 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Jabbed

The figures also show more than three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,230 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, September 29 – 77 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 85,360 people, or 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over, had received both jabs by Wednesday, while the figure in Newark & Sherwood is 86,217 people, also 80 per cent.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.