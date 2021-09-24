The 106-page document outlines Mansfield Council’s vision for the future, including a raft of new projects to reshape major town centre sites.

The proposals are hooked on turning Market Place into the ‘jewel in Mansfield’s crown’, including a garden square with a variety of uses.

The market would become an ‘attractive place to eat and drink’, with more focus on street food, venues and leisure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The materplan has been produced by Mansfield District Council

There will also be several other green initiatives, including turning council-run Toothill Lane car park into a town centre park and homes.

The town’s heritage sites will also be promoted, with the authority hoping to utilise empty space in arches under the historic viaduct.

This could include ‘maker markets’, food and drink venues or microbreweries, or activities like boxing, bouldering or rock climbing.

The council has also outlined its vision for Four Seasons Shopping Centre, suggesting plans for a “gradual redevelopment” of the site in favour of a mixed-use scheme.

This could involve housing, retail or employment space and eventually ‘decanting existing shops’ into empty highs street units.

It comes alongside plans to redevelop both the former BHS building, on West Gate, and the old Beales department store, on the corner of Queen Street and Stockwell Gate.

The BHS building is potentially earmarked for a relocated, indoor Mansfield Market, or to be redeveloped and linked with planned new properties and development on Clumber Street.

This links with the wider regeneration of the Clumber Street area, including turning Clumber House, on its corner with Leeming Street, into student accommodation.

Demolition

The Beales site’s Queen Street section could become a new town centre headquarters for the council, with the existing bridges to the shopping centre earmarked for demolition.

The authority also plans to bring the historic Town Mill venue back to life, redevelop the Dame Flogan Street area into homes and employment land and create a mixed-use square at the train station.

The square would link to the redevelopment of the Belvedere site, next to the bus station on Quaker Way, into either three mixed-use buildings or a new, more accessible multi-storey car park.

The council believes either will provide a “more attractive setting” for the bus and train stations, whilst also improving pedestrian links to Rosemary Street and Stockwell Gate.

The draft plan will go before the authority’s place scrutiny committee next week before a six-week public consultation is launched in October.

The final masterplan is expected to be received in December, with the masterplan adopted in early 2022.

In the document, the council said: “Mansfield will be a liveable, vibrant town centre that people are attracted to and enjoy spending time in.

“The town centre will be transformed as new good quality homes are delivered within the boundary, generating footfall and making the town centre feel lively and busy during the day and into the evening.

“Town centre residents will benefit from the facilities on their doorstep as well as great connections to the wider region.”