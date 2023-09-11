News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Council leader proud after Kirkby leisure centre lands top award

The leader of Ashfield Council has spoken of his pride after seeing the new Kirkby Leisure Centre handed a top award.
By John Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:21 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The £15.7 million development, complete with the long-awaited swimming pool, opened last year and has surpassed all expectations with record numbers of users.

It has now been named regeneration and restoration project of the year at the Insider Media 2023 Property Awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “We are so proud to get this national recognition for our brilliant leisure centre.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (left) with (from second left), Couns Andy Meakin, Jamie Bell, Rachel Madden, Warren Nuttall, Alderman John Baird and Warren Nuttall at the opening of the leisure centre last year. Photo: SubmittedCoun Jason Zadrozny (left) with (from second left), Couns Andy Meakin, Jamie Bell, Rachel Madden, Warren Nuttall, Alderman John Baird and Warren Nuttall at the opening of the leisure centre last year. Photo: Submitted
Coun Jason Zadrozny (left) with (from second left), Couns Andy Meakin, Jamie Bell, Rachel Madden, Warren Nuttall, Alderman John Baird and Warren Nuttall at the opening of the leisure centre last year. Photo: Submitted
Most Popular

“The people of Kirkby were promised a new swimming pool since the 1930s by the Labour Party – it just never happened. At a time when other councils are cutting back on their leisure services, the Ashfield Independents did the opposite.

Residents love the leisure centre and all its facilities. Within a year, it is doing exactly what we planned and is the centre of activity in our town.

“We’re delighted it has been recognised in such a positive way.”

Read More
Heron Food plans for Rainworth’s Tesco car park unanimously refused
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Award judges said: “This development has had a big positive impact on the town’s health and wellbeing, providing its first swimming pool, as well as facilities which can be used by a cross-section of people. A project that has not only regenerated derelict land, but has re-energised a community.”

Coun Rachel Madden, who was council executive leader member for leisure, health and wellbeing when it opened said: “We are delighted our hard work has been recognised.

“We always said our leisure centre should be the catalyst to regenerate Kirkby. It has done this and more with visitor numbers through the roof.”

Related topics:Jason ZadroznyAshfield IndependentsResidentsLabour Party