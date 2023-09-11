Watch more videos on Shots!

The £15.7 million development, complete with the long-awaited swimming pool, opened last year and has surpassed all expectations with record numbers of users.

It has now been named regeneration and restoration project of the year at the Insider Media 2023 Property Awards.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “We are so proud to get this national recognition for our brilliant leisure centre.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (left) with (from second left), Couns Andy Meakin, Jamie Bell, Rachel Madden, Warren Nuttall, Alderman John Baird and Warren Nuttall at the opening of the leisure centre last year. Photo: Submitted

“The people of Kirkby were promised a new swimming pool since the 1930s by the Labour Party – it just never happened. At a time when other councils are cutting back on their leisure services, the Ashfield Independents did the opposite.

“Residents love the leisure centre and all its facilities. Within a year, it is doing exactly what we planned and is the centre of activity in our town.

“We’re delighted it has been recognised in such a positive way.”

Award judges said: “This development has had a big positive impact on the town’s health and wellbeing, providing its first swimming pool, as well as facilities which can be used by a cross-section of people. A project that has not only regenerated derelict land, but has re-energised a community.”

Coun Rachel Madden, who was council executive leader member for leisure, health and wellbeing when it opened said: “We are delighted our hard work has been recognised.