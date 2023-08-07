News you can trust since 1952
Kirkby Leisure Centre celebrates a year of success

Kirkby Leisure Centre has underlined its huge popularity by recording more than 300,000 visits in its first year open.
By Ashfield CouncilContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST

The £15.5 million facility, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield Council, opened on August 6, 2022.

Since then, the centre has attracted nearly 2,500 fitness members, while 400 people are part of the award-winning swim lesson scheme. Some 85,000 swim attendances were recorded in the past year.

Regularly attracting more than 25,000 visits each month, Kirkby is well ahead of the average 8,000 monthly visits to the former Festival Hall Leisure Centre.

Former England footballer Tom Huddlestone cuts the opening ribbon to officially open the new centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)Former England footballer Tom Huddlestone cuts the opening ribbon to officially open the new centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Former England footballer Tom Huddlestone cuts the opening ribbon to officially open the new centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
The center boasts an 85-station gym, 25m swimming pool, group exercise studio, group exercise studio, soft play, four-court sports hall, five fun climb walls and a café.

Coun Jason Zadrozny,council leader, said: “We’re immensely proud of what we have achieved at Kirkby Leisure Centre.

“We promised the people of Kirkby a swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities and we have delivered that and more.

“Kirkby Leisure Centre is an incredible facility and a huge asset to the community to help improve health and wellbeing across the district.”

The completed Kirkby Leisure Centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)The completed Kirkby Leisure Centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
The completed Kirkby Leisure Centre. (Photo by: Ashfield Council)
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “It’s been a fantastic first year for Kirkby Leisure Centre. We knew the centre would be popular but we’ve been bowled over by the level of demand and it’s amazing to see.

“We are thrilled that so many people are enjoying the centre and experiencing the wide range of activities on offer.

“Our prices are extremely fair and in return, the public are getting state-of-the-art facilities which are accessible to everyone, no matter what your age, ability or interests.

“We are really positive that we can grow our membership numbers in our second year and that the local community will continue to get the most out of this fantastic centre.”

Everyone Active also runs Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton and Hucknall Leisure Centre in partnership with the council, which have both undergone significant refurbishments in recent years.

