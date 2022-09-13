Kirkby Leisure Centre opening party postponed after Queen's death

Ashfield Council had planned a number of events to mark the new leisure centre, all due to take place this weekend between September 17-18.

However, the authority has confirmed the events have now been postponed while the country is in mourning and with The Queen’s state funeral scheduled for Monday, September 19.

A new date for the event, which will be rearranged, will be announced “in due course”.

Nearly 4,000 people visited Kirkby Leisure Centre during its first week open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, the Ashfield Independent-led authority and Everyone Active, its leisure provider, said: “Following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, we have made the decision to postpone the Celebration Weekend at Kirkby Leisure Centre, which had been due to take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18.

“A new date will be announced in due course.”

The event, described as ‘posh’ by a leading cabinet member, was due to feature celebrities including medal-winning athletes and TV stars.

The authority confirmed last month that Ashfield’s own Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ollie Hynd was on the bill.

He had been set to be joined by Commonwealth gold medallist swimmer Ross Davenport and multi-time gold medallist hurdler Colin Jackson.

The event was also due to also include former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Ola Jordan and football freestyler Ben Nuttall. All were due to appear on Saturday, September 17.

It follows the major new £15.5m leisure centre officially opening its doors to customers last month.

The centre on Hodgkinson Road, features a 25-metre, four-lane swimming pool with a moveable floor and splash zone.

It also includes five ‘clip and climb’ walls, a soft play area, a main hall, an 85-station gym, group fitness studios, a health hub, a café, a sauna and steam room, a meeting room and a sensory room.

The facilities replace the old Festival Hall leisure centre, on Hodgkinson Road, which closed last month as services were moved to the new hub nearby.