The Notice of Election will be published today (August 8, and candidates need to submit their nomination papers by Thursday, August 18, at 4pm.

Nomination packs can be obtained by emailing [email protected]

The run-up to the election will adopt the following timetable:

A by-election is being held for the Oak Tree ward of Mansfield District Council

Thursday, August 18 - close of nominations for candidates (at 4pm).

Friday, August 19 - statement of persons nominated to be published (by 4pm).

Tuesday, August 30 - deadline to register to vote.

Wednesday, August 31 - deadline to apply for a postal vote (by 5pm).

Wednesday, September 7 - deadline to apply to vote by proxy - normal applications and non-medical emergencies (by 5pm).

Thursday, September 15 - polling day.

Returning Officer for Mansfield, Adam Hill, said: "This Mansfield District Council by-election is being held following the death of Coun Hopewell who was elected to represent the ward in May 2011.

"If you have not registered to vote already, please make sure you do so by Tuesday, August 30, in order to have your say in these elections."

The easiest way to register is online on the government website, www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.