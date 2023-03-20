Police and fire service to carry out joint-investigation into Mansfield factory blaze

Sandhurst Avenue has now reopened for public and motorist access, but Forest Road remains closed and is likely to be shut for some time while a clean-up and investigation continues.

Bessemer Drive is now accessible through Clifford Street to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire has now mostly been extinguished with Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service remaining at the scene.

Police and the fire service will conduct a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze at Savanna Rags. Photo: Notts Fire

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank all the residents and people in the area who have and are being affected by this incident.

“We are working hard alongside our partners at the fire service and the council to ensure this incident is dealt with and the public can get back to normality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reiterate our earlier message to please refrain from touching any debris and rubble surrounding your property as the fire service and local authority partners are working to clear the debris from Forest Road.

“Specialist contractors will be knocking on doors on Sandhurst Avenue, Forest Road, Bessemer Drive, and surrounding roads that have been impacted by the fire.

“These contractors will be clearing any fire debris that may have landed in people’s homes or gardens so we want to ask that residents do not touch the debris and leave it to the contractors to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”