Work begins on new accessible ramp at Bennerley Viaduct
Stage one of phase one is preparing the ground for the installation of the ramp, which involves removing a section of embankment to enable earth-moving machinery to transport material to construct the new ramp.
Stage two, the main construction work, will begin towards the end of March.
During these works, the eastern end of the viaduct will be closed and there will be no access to the viaduct from the Nottingham end.
The underside of the viaduct will be open, as will the deck but access will be from the Derbyshire side only.
The closures are likely to remain in place for around three months.
Phase two of the project, to construct the visitor centre and car park, will be going out to tender at the end of February with work expected to start in late spring.