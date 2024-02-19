Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place between 10am and 12noon on the day, organisers need people to help with litter picking identifying problem areas, clearing the land and garbage transportation.

There is no minimum time limit on how long people spend taking part – all help for however long people can offer will all be very welcomed.

Volunteers are needed to take part in the Kimberley Big Clean this weekend. Photo: Other

Join the community litter-picking teams on the day and help make Kimberley a cleaner and greener place to be.

All equipment will be provided, all you need to do is turn up to take part.

Everyone will be meeting outside the parish hall on Newdigate Street at 10am on the day.