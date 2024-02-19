News you can trust since 1952
Volunteers needed for the Kimberley Big Clean

Kimberley Town Council is calling for anyone with some spare time on their hands this Saturday (February 24) to come and join in the town’s big clean event.
By John Smith
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:17 GMT
Taking place between 10am and 12noon on the day, organisers need people to help with litter picking identifying problem areas, clearing the land and garbage transportation.

There is no minimum time limit on how long people spend taking part – all help for however long people can offer will all be very welcomed.

Volunteers are needed to take part in the Kimberley Big Clean this weekend. Photo: OtherVolunteers are needed to take part in the Kimberley Big Clean this weekend. Photo: Other
Volunteers are needed to take part in the Kimberley Big Clean this weekend. Photo: Other
Join the community litter-picking teams on the day and help make Kimberley a cleaner and greener place to be.

All equipment will be provided, all you need to do is turn up to take part.

Everyone will be meeting outside the parish hall on Newdigate Street at 10am on the day.

For more information about the Kimberley Big Clean and getting involved, email the clerk at [email protected] or call 0115 9382733.

