Volunteers needed for the Kimberley Big Clean
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking place between 10am and 12noon on the day, organisers need people to help with litter picking identifying problem areas, clearing the land and garbage transportation.
There is no minimum time limit on how long people spend taking part – all help for however long people can offer will all be very welcomed.
Join the community litter-picking teams on the day and help make Kimberley a cleaner and greener place to be.
All equipment will be provided, all you need to do is turn up to take part.
Everyone will be meeting outside the parish hall on Newdigate Street at 10am on the day.
For more information about the Kimberley Big Clean and getting involved, email the clerk at [email protected] or call 0115 9382733.