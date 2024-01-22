A wellbeing walk programme which brings gentle exercise together with local heritage, history and a chance to connect with others will return next month.

And one of the first walks of the year will offer a unique opportunity to discover ‘the Iron Giant’ – more formally known as Bennerley Viaduct.

On March 5, Eastwood’s DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum, which runs the wellbeing walk programme, will be teaming up with The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct to offer a free guided walk to the viaduct and return coach journey to the museum.

Visitors will also have a unique opportunity to hear about plans for an eastern ramp, visitor centre and car park at the viaduct which has recently been given planning permission as part of the Kimberley Means Business Levelling Up Project.

Discover the 'Iron Giant' Bennerley Viaduct on a wellbeing walk from Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum. Photo: Reg Lowe

Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer, said: “Last year’s walkers covered 63km of the local area which inspired Lawrence in his writing and some really good friendships were forged amongst our regular walkers.

"We’re really excited to be able to offer this programme again – whether you’re a history buff or just looking to get an hour of fresh air in good company.

John Scruton, chair of trustees at the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, added: “We are very pleased to welcome this walking group to this unique iconic heritage structure in the Erewash Valley, which we at the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct are very proud of.

"For those who have been before it’s a chance to reacquaint yourself, and for those who have not, a treat awaits you.

"If you would like to join our group and even become a volunteer, please let us know.”

As this walk includes coach travel for the return journey to the museum, spaces are limited and pre-booking is essential.

Contact the museum at [email protected] or on 0115 9173824 to secure your place.

The walk has been made possible by Broxtowe’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Wellbeing walks will also take place on the following dates: February 6; March 5 (pre-booking essential); April 2; May 7; June 4; July 2; August 6; September 2; October 1; November 5; December 3.

All walks meet at the museum at 10am and each walk is followed by tea and coffee at the museum.