The visitor centre's design will be inspired by the site's historic links to the railways.

Bennerley Viaduct, which spans the border between Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, was reopened in 2022 after being closed for more than five decades.

Plans to build a visitor centre and cafe have now been submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council, along with a bid to create an accessible ramp for pedestrians and cyclists, and a car park for the visitor centre.

Kate Crossley, heritage and engagement lead at the charity, said: “The viaduct is an incredibly special heritage site which deserves national and international attention.

“We have ramp access on one side but we've always felt that we needed one on the other side so our vision of connecting the two counties for cyclists and walkers could be realised.

“At the same time we'll be able to build a small car park and visitor centre so people can drive right up to the viaduct.

“We're proud of the project and believe this development will do so much for the viaduct and the local community.”

The Grade II listed viaduct opened as a railway bridge in 1877 but was closed as part of the Beeching railway cuts in 1968.

A £1.4million project to reopen it as a footbridge for cyclists and pedestrians was completed last year.

The plans for the new visitor centre include an education and exhibition space, cafe, outdoor seating and a bike store, along with a 22-vehicle car park and space for 16 bicycles.

Cars would be able to access the site from the A6096 Shilo Way.

The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct said the move will be 'good for the viaduct and the community'.

In a planning document, on behalf of the Friends of the Bennerley Viaduct, architects Marsh Grochowski said: “The structure has been reclaimed for use by the community and incorporated into a walking and cycling route.

“The process is enabling volunteers to become actively involved in a regeneration project and capitalise on the industrial heritage of their community."