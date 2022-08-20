Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, hosted by Mansfield Council, was held at Carr Lane Park, with events including live music, gymnastics, live entertainment, activity stalls and crafting. Jessica Hill, from Warsop, attended the event with her three-year-old son, Jack.

She said: “My son really enjoyed it.

“It was a lovely free event and it was great to be able to walk there.

Jessica Hill's son, Jack - aged three, loved winning a medal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My little boy enjoyed winning a medal in a bike race, the bubbles and messy play.”

Hannah Taylor, council events and promotion officer, said: “These events can take about six to seven months of planning.

“It is great to run this as a free event for families.

One activity station saw children decorating bikes for the Tour of Britain.

“We do have a mini market where stall holders can sell items, but that is entirely optional for people to visit.

“All the other events and activities are entirely free.

“Coun Andy Burgin reached out about doing more events in Warsop – it is great to deliver that and be a part of it.

“We have good community links here, as one of my colleagues is actually working with Vibrant Warsop on some Tour of Britain activities.

Children enjoyed free activities and entertainment throughout the day at Carr Lane park in Warsop.

“Quite a few people involved are local too – including all musicians, with the youngest being 15.

“It is a team effort and it is fantastic that we can bring events like this to the community.”

Adam Hill, council chief executive, said: “To see this event in Warsop come to fruition after months of hard work from all our teams – both internal and external – was amazing.

“Everyone played their part and pulled off an incredible free event for all families to enjoy.

One entertainer, on stilts, was walking around the event, taking photos with children and families. The entertainer was promoting the Tour of Britain - as the race is set to travel through the Mansfield district on September 8.

“I thank them all for their hard work and commitment in delivering a fantastic event.

“I enjoyed walking around the event on the day, speaking to people and seeing lots of happy faces, and hearing laughter echo across the park.

“I would like to thank all families who have attended our summer festivals across the district.”