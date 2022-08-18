Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular race returns to Nottinghamshire on Thursday, September 8.The fifth stage of the race will start in West Bridgford and pass through various towns and villages across the county, ending in Mansfield.Cyclists will travel through Blidworth, Rainworth, Farnsfield, Southwell, Budby, Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe and Clipstone en route to Mansfield Woodhouse and onto the finish line on Chesterfield Road South, outside Mansfield Civic Centre.Newark & Sherwood Council is now asking for residents in its towns and villages which will welcome the tour for ideas on how best to decorate the community for the race.

Coun Tim Wendels, portfolio holder for homes and health at Newark and Sherwood council, said: “We have been lucky enough to host this event two times before.

“I have been so proud of our residents for using their creativity and ingenuity to show how fantastic our district is.

“We have been wowed by streets lined with painted and decorated bikes.

“I am sure viewers of the race will be amazed by scenes in Newark & Sherwood – and our arts and development team are on hand to help support you to bring your ideas to life.”

Residents are advised to email their creative ideas to [email protected]

Bike painting sessions have been organised by Edwinstowe in Bloom, with the next event taking place at Church Rooms car park on Mansfield Road, on Tuesday, August 30, from 11.30am-2.30pm