Warsop residents rally together to save Town Hall from closure
Residents in Warsop have launched a new community group amid financial concerns over Town Hall maintenance costs.
The resident-led group, now known as S.W.I.T.C.H – Save Warsop’s independent Town Hall community hub – said they are looking into ways to keep the building open and operational.
Their aim is to ensure that the building on Church Street, Warsop – continues to provide services for community benefit.
The community group formed after Warsop council expressed financial concerns over maintenance costs for the building in a public survey.
Most Popular
-
1
Neighbours set up appeal to help disabled woman after arson in Mansfield
-
2
Swimming club that trained Rebecca Adlington and Ollie Hynd to face major changes in Mansfield
-
3
Family of former Notts factory worker seek information following asbestos-related cancer death
-
4
Fire crews from Mansfield and Hucknall tackle huge field blaze
-
5
Mansfield boozer’s vow to stop drinking after second arrest for disorderly antics
Nadine McGuiness, chairwoman of the group, said: “Switch is working closely alongside Warsop council to fulfil the aims and visions we hold for our community.
”We want to see the Town Hall providing the services and help that is vital for residents.
”Which residents will have no access to if the Town Hall were to close its doors.
"The feedback we received on our stall from Warsop carnival last month proves that people want this iconic building to stay open.
”And want to continue helping us progress with our plans for the future.
”We welcome anyone that would like to get involved, whether that is attending meetings or joining our newsletter mailing list.”
Nadine said that the group would like to see the building providing support services with the vision to alleviate poverty, improve mental health and deliver training and technology support to the community.
Volunteers from the group have formulated a draft constitution and business plan.
The community group has been issued a 12-month deadline from the council to deliver a strong business case before February 1, 2023.
The case will be taken to the full parish council for a vote.
Warsop council said they are pleased that progress is being made by the group to preserve and maintain the Town Hall, adding they wish the group every success with their endeavour. A spokesperson from Warsop council, added: “The running cost for the Town Hall is paid through the additional council tax for Warsop parish. This cannot be maintained in the long term without an increase to the precept. This is something we are keen to avoid. There are significant repairs needed.
”Switch will be able to access funds that the council cannot and we will continue to support the group to help them achieve this.”