Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The resident-led group, now known as S.W.I.T.C.H – Save Warsop’s independent Town Hall community hub – said they are looking into ways to keep the building open and operational.

Their aim is to ensure that the building on Church Street, Warsop – continues to provide services for community benefit.

The community group formed after Warsop council expressed financial concerns over maintenance costs for the building in a public survey.

The Town Hall stands on Church Street, Warsop, overlooking the A60. Its balcony has been home to soldier silhouettes from the poppy appeal, a jubilee display and poster for the annual carnival. The balcony now informs residents and volunteers about the upcoming Tour of Britain route - as cyclists are set to travel through the village early September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadine McGuiness, chairwoman of the group, said: “Switch is working closely alongside Warsop council to fulfil the aims and visions we hold for our community.

”We want to see the Town Hall providing the services and help that is vital for residents.

”Which residents will have no access to if the Town Hall were to close its doors.

Switch volunteers - Janet Fritchley, Nadine McGuiness, Karen Bonsall and Richard McGuiness - are pictured, speaking with residents at the Warsop carnival stall. Group member, Ken Bonsall, had 'Save Warsop Town Hall' printed on shirts for the team.

"The feedback we received on our stall from Warsop carnival last month proves that people want this iconic building to stay open.

”And want to continue helping us progress with our plans for the future.

”We welcome anyone that would like to get involved, whether that is attending meetings or joining our newsletter mailing list.”

Nadine said that the group would like to see the building providing support services with the vision to alleviate poverty, improve mental health and deliver training and technology support to the community.

Residents, Garrath Churm, Janet Fritchley, and Karen and Ken Bonsall, are part of the community group.

Volunteers from the group have formulated a draft constitution and business plan.

The community group has been issued a 12-month deadline from the council to deliver a strong business case before February 1, 2023.

The case will be taken to the full parish council for a vote.

Warsop council said they are pleased that progress is being made by the group to preserve and maintain the Town Hall, adding they wish the group every success with their endeavour. A spokesperson from Warsop council, added: “The running cost for the Town Hall is paid through the additional council tax for Warsop parish. This cannot be maintained in the long term without an increase to the precept. This is something we are keen to avoid. There are significant repairs needed.