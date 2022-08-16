Praise for Warsop fire crew who tackled field blaze
Warsop fire crew extinguish field fire, as a concerned resident – who called it in – credits the service for their quick response.
The incident follows a wave of field fires across the area, with a fire in Creswell, last Friday, which saw 50 properties evacuated in the village – being one of them.
Ellie Watson, communications officer for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning at 11.46am we were called to a fire in the open on Carlton Lane, Warsop. 100 metres of stubble and hedgerow was on fire.
”Crews from Warsop fire station used one hose-reel jet and beaters to extinguish the fire. We left the scene by 12.30pm.”
Matthew James, a resident who caught the fire on camera, said: “The fire service were deployed and arrived within five minutes of my call.
”There was no sign of anyone around. ”It could be down to antisocial behaviour but this cannot be confirmed.
”Credit to the fire service for getting there so quickly.”