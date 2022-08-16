Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident follows a wave of field fires across the area, with a fire in Creswell, last Friday, which saw 50 properties evacuated in the village – being one of them.

Ellie Watson, communications officer for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning at 11.46am we were called to a fire in the open on Carlton Lane, Warsop. 100 metres of stubble and hedgerow was on fire.

A photo of the fire, shared by Matthew James. Matthew said the fire was 'spreading quickly' and encouraged residents to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”Crews from Warsop fire station used one hose-reel jet and beaters to extinguish the fire. We left the scene by 12.30pm.”

Matthew James, a resident who caught the fire on camera, said: “The fire service were deployed and arrived within five minutes of my call.

”There was no sign of anyone around. ”It could be down to antisocial behaviour but this cannot be confirmed.