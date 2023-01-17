Warsop carnival committee vow to make this year's event 'bigger and better than ever'

Warsop Carnival returned last summer after several years of hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic – and the committee has promised a ‘bigger and better’ event of free fun for families in 2023.

Last year, hundreds of people flocked to The Carrs in soaring temperatures to enjoy rides, fairground games, community and trade stalls, food vendors, entertainment and live music.

Nottingham Lionhearts Marching Band at Warsop carnival 2022.

Luke Pearson, aged 37, committee chairman, said: “The success of our charity shop is all down to people supporting the shop and the volunteers who work there for free.

“With the extra funds from our charity shop, we hope to be able to provide lots of free activities for everyone.”

Following the charity shop’s positive response, the committee has now launched the carnival’s first official website.

Carnival Kings and Queens opened the event last year.

The website – warsopcarnival.co.uk – offers residents the opportunity to support the carnival and book a stall for the upcoming event.

Mr Pearson said: “The main aim of this site is to provide information to the public and customers regarding the next carnival.

“We aim to make carnival day 2023 even bigger and better than anything before. We do this by regularly asking ourselves the same two questions about previous events.

“What went well? What could have been done better?

“But we don't want to stop there. We'd like to enlist the help of the public.

“We'd like to ask for feedback, people's thoughts and ideas for potential improvements – so that, together, we can ensure carnival day 2023 will be the best yet.”

He said further attractions will be sourced in the coming weeks and previous stall holders will be approached and invited back.

Residents can complete a feedback form on the website’s contact page and send it directly to the committee.