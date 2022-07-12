Warsop carnival returns as hundreds flock to village park for 'Ferocious' fun

Highlights of the event, back after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, included rides, fairground games, community and trade stalls, entertainment and live music – headlined by homegrown band Ferocious Dog, fresh from playing Hellfest, one of the biggest rock festivals in the world.

Ken Bonsall, lead singer, said at the event: “It is great to be here in sunny Warsop.

“Thank you everyone for being here, let’s support the local pubs after too – many have struggled after coronavirus restrictions, so let’s give back and have a pub crawl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferocious Dog performs the fan favourite 'Freeborn John' - which sees a member from the mosh pit held up to sing with the band.

“Everyone here today has done amazing work, supporting the community and just being together again after all these years.“Thank you for being here and supporting this special day.“The carnival committee has done a wonderful job. Long may it continue.”

The carnival, held at The Carrs, Church Warsop, is run by a small committee of volunteers and largely dependent on donations and support from community groups and small businesses.

Schoolchildren joined a royal procession as 12 students, selected as representatives for their school – carnival queens Millie James, Laila Gill, Natalia Major, Phoebe-Rose, Sophie Osborn and Mia Lee and carnival kings Robbie Hume, Joey Spencer, Stanley Easom, Tom Searson, Bob Chapman and Daniil Parsi – opened the carnival.

Families enjoy some hook-a-duck fun.

Warsop pub The Black Market’s mobile bar raised £375 towards the Ross Emery fund. Ross, a father and veteran from Warsop, was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer in 2020 and has since found out the cancer has spread – money raised will go towards alternative treatment and medication.

Other event highlights included a boxing exhibition by Warsop-based club Ubox, a savage skills stunt show, a performance from Nottingham Lionhearts marching band and an old-fashioned sports day.

The carnival concluded with the return of a charity duck race, run by Warsop, Shirebrook and District Rotary Club, before Ferocious Dog’s 90-minute set.

Walt Baines, of Warsop, said: “It was a great turnout to support it. Well done Warsop.”

Nottingham Lionhearts Marching Band were at the carnival.

Jade Wilson, of Vibrant Warsop, said: “Thank you to the committee for arranging another amazing carnival.”

Resident Sandra Morley praised the ‘beautiful day’ and said: “Well done to those who gave us our carnival back. For so few of you, you did an amazing job.”

Oli Cox, of Ubox, the new community boxing gym in Warsop, came down with the team for an epic boxing exhibition.

One King gave us a wave as the cars headed to the carnival.

Ken Bonsall performs with Warsop's home-grown band, Ferocious Dog.

The Black Market venue poured pints and kept the drinks flowing.