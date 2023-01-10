Warsop couple who first met at Kirkby fair celebrate diamond anniversary

Brian Toon, aged 80, originally from Stanton Hill, first met June, née Rogers, 78, at a Kirkby fair. The couple married in 1962.

The couple now live in Warsop and have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends – having received a card from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Mr Toon is a former serviceman who served his country for 15 years, while Mrs Toon is a former retail worker, having started her career in the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes.

They have three daughters, eight grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The couple said they enjoy spending time with their expanding family, going out on social outings with friends, and playing bingo.

Mrs Toon said: “The secret to a long and happy marriage is to never go to sleep on an argument and always talk it out.”

Tracey Pascoe, one of their daughters, said the couple are family orientated and spend a lot of time with each other.

She said: “Mum has always given us great advice about marriage and life. It is special to be able to celebrate this anniversary together.

“They were so happy to receive their card from King Charles.”

