This year's carnival, held earlier this month, saw hundreds of people flock to The Carrs, Church Warsop, to enjoy a day of fun.
Highlights of the event, back after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, included rides, fairground games, community and trade stalls, entertainment and live music – headlined by homegrown band Ferocious Dog, fresh from playing Hellfest, one of the biggest rock festivals in the world.
Now the carnival committee is hoping to raise money for next year’s event with the new Warsop Carnival Charity Shop, on High Street, Warsop, which opened today, July 21..
Luke Pearson, aged 37, committee chairman, said: “I’m so proud of what we have achieved with this little shop and very grateful for all of the support.
“All of the proceeds will go to next year's carnival, so, by donating your unwanted items, you’re all giving back to the community too.
“It’s brilliant to see another business on our High Street and I hope it’s a huge success, as, ultimately, it benefits us all.
“This shop has been donated free by the owner, who wants to support the carnival and our committee.
“My special thanks go out to her, along with all of the committee members and volunteers who have made this possible.”
Coun Wayne Williamson-Cooper, of Warsop Parish Council, said: "It is fabulous, it truly is.
“It will be great for Warsop and just makes us excited for next year’s carnival.
“The shop has some lovely stock and is a great addition to the community. It was great to go and support the opening, have a chat with people and browse the shop.”
Shopper Emmalene Storer was also full of praise for the venture.
The Warsop resident, said: “It is a great little shop.
“Prices are reasonable too and this helps with times being as difficult as they are with the rising cost of living.
“It is just what the community needs and will be fantastic for the carnival.
“Hopefully, the carnival can be even bigger and better next year – and continue for generations to come.”
The shop is open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10am-2pm.