Highlights of the event, back after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, included rides, fairground games, community and trade stalls, entertainment and live music – headlined by homegrown band Ferocious Dog, fresh from playing Hellfest, one of the biggest rock festivals in the world.

Now the carnival committee is hoping to raise money for next year’s event with the new Warsop Carnival Charity Shop, on High Street, Warsop, which opened today, July 21..

Wayne Williamson-Cooper, resident and parish councillor, is all smiles on Warsop High Street.

Luke Pearson, aged 37, committee chairman, said: “I’m so proud of what we have achieved with this little shop and very grateful for all of the support.

“All of the proceeds will go to next year's carnival, so, by donating your unwanted items, you’re all giving back to the community too.

“It’s brilliant to see another business on our High Street and I hope it’s a huge success, as, ultimately, it benefits us all.

“This shop has been donated free by the owner, who wants to support the carnival and our committee.

Stock consists of donations of pre-loved items from across the community.

“My special thanks go out to her, along with all of the committee members and volunteers who have made this possible.”

Coun Wayne Williamson-Cooper, of Warsop Parish Council, said: "It is fabulous, it truly is.

“It will be great for Warsop and just makes us excited for next year’s carnival.

Shoes and clothing items are priced low.

“The shop has some lovely stock and is a great addition to the community. It was great to go and support the opening, have a chat with people and browse the shop.”

Shopper Emmalene Storer was also full of praise for the venture.

The Warsop resident, said: “It is a great little shop.

“Prices are reasonable too and this helps with times being as difficult as they are with the rising cost of living.

One customer said she was impressed with the prices and selection of stock.

“It is just what the community needs and will be fantastic for the carnival.

“Hopefully, the carnival can be even bigger and better next year – and continue for generations to come.”