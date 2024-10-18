Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A firefighter who had served at Mansfield Fire Station for 12 years suddenly passed away while walking his dog – as Nottinghamshire fire stations pay tribute to him.

Whilst off duty, Lee Braidley, known affectionally by colleagues as ‘Ginge’, was walking his dog on Thursday, October 17, when he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were “saddened” to report the news of firefighter Lee Braidley’s death.

Lee served at Mansfield fire station on Rosemary Street.

As well as serving within Nottinghamshire for 12 years, at Mansfield Fire Station, White Watch – Lee also served for 15 years in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues, who we will continue to support at this difficult time.”

Over 100 people, including firefighters, have expressed their condolences in the comments on www.facebook.com/@NottsFRS.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Blades said: “Lee started his career as a probationer on my watch at Mansfield Road, Sheffield.

“I took him under my wing, and watched him develop into one of the best. Always quick with a smile and a joke.

“An absolute pleasure to work alongside. Rest easy mate.”

Jazz Hayer said: “RIP Lee. It was a pleasure to have known and worked alongside you brother.

“Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. A terrible loss to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The team at Mansfield Fire Museum paid tribute, expressing their thoughts and condolences for Lee’s family, friends, watch, and service colleagues.

Fire stations across the county, including neighbouring services, have also paid tribute.