Blast from the past: Retired firefighters visit Mansfield Fire Museum
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 60 retired firefighters from the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Retired Members Association attended an open afternoon at the Mansfield Fire Museum.
The event, organised by museum trustees and Trevor Newton, retired Assistant Chief Fire Officer, was considered a great success and has the potential to become an annual event due to its popularity.
“It was so good to see many old faces, some from over 30 years ago that shared stories from the 1970s and 1980s,” said Paul Horton, communications officer at the museum.
He added: “We would like to thank everyone of you from coming to see us we thoroughly enjoyed it.”
The group of retired firefighters explored the museum's fire service memorabilia and also toured Mansfield's modern, state-of-the-art fire station and its fire appliances.
This week, the museum unveiled a new exhibition in their reception on the work of the East Midlands Fire Investigation Dog Unit, consisting of Tim Marston and Barney, and Dave Coss and Ginny.
The museum, which is situated behind Mansfield Fire Station on Rosemary Street, is open to the public by appointment only as it is run by volunteers.
Mansfield Fire Museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. For information on exhibitions, upcoming events and updates, readers can visit mansfieldfiremuseum.org.uk/
Those interested in visiting the site are kindly requested to give at least two days' notice and make a minimum donation of £1 per person when visiting.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.