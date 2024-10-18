Mansfield Council axed Christmas lights switch-on due to 'financial constraints'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business, cultural and community organisations are joining forces to ensure Mansfield has a Christmas to remember this year.

Financial constraints on the budget of Mansfield District Council have meant there will not be the usual big switch-on event this year.

But thanks to sponsors and support from partners, the town is still pulling out all the stops to ensure a very merry Christmas, brimming with festive community spirit and activities for all ages.

Joining forces with the council are Mansfield BID, Mansfield Building Society, The Red Bar and Grill, The Swan pub, Switch Up, Four Seasons Shopping Centre, Inspire, Mansfield Rotary Club and First Arts to provide a varied and community-orientated programme of entertainment throughout the festive season.

There will be live performances, intimate gift and craft markets, Santa's grotto and sleigh, fairground rides, a giant snow globe, arts and crafts and a generous Christmas stocking of family fun.

One of the main events will be Mansfield’s Cosy Christmas on Saturday 23 November with live performances from a local choir and brass band.

This year’s 25ft Norway spruce Christmas tree will take pride of place in the Market Place, as usual, courtesy of sponsor Ron Brooks Motor Group and Trentbarton, who are this year's sponsor of Christmas in Mansfield. Other contributions towards the cost of the tree have come from Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams’s Mayor 500 Fund, and from Mansfield councillors Angie Jackson, and Caroline Ellis and from Cllr Anne Callaghan in her capacity as a Mansfield county councillor.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: “This year, Christmas in Mansfield will be all about the community coming together to spread the seasonal spirit throughout the festive period and about showing the spirit of 'Our Mansfield' and helping out in difficult times.

“By working with partners we will be delivering a timetable jam-packed with family entertainment which should keep the town centre busy, vibrant and full of life.

“We are incredibly grateful and encouraged by how business and community groups have come together to ensure we will have a Christmas to remember in Mansfield this year.”

Jay Rowlinson, Chief Executive of Mansfield BID, said: “We can’t wait to get the Christmas timetable into action. It has been a fantastic joint effort with various partners who put Mansfield’s interests first and foremost.

“There will be something for everyone and a real heart-warming community feel to the town centre this year. We urge everyone to support the local economy by buying their gifts and festive treats right here on their doorstep.”

As we develop the programme of events for Christmas in Mansfield, the details can be found on the council website at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/christmasinmansfield.

Events timetable

Tuesday 29 October: Launch of Secret Santa Appeal

Saturday 2 November: Santa’s Grotto opens at Four Seasons Shopping Centre. The grotto will be open each Saturday and Sunday until Friday 22 November from when it open daily until Tuesday 24 December.

Saturday 23 November: Mansfield’s Cosy Christmas, a community gathering from 3pm to 6pm in the Memorial Garden behind the Old Town Hall with projections onto the Old Town Hall, live performances by local choir, brass band, and an operatic solo artist, crafts, face painting and festive giveaways.

Saturday 23 November: Opening night of the Mansfield Palace panto, Aladdin. It runs until Tuesday 31 December.

Saturday 23 November: Launch of a Christmas themed self-led trail, put together by First Art working with a local illustrator. It will be free and take visitors around the town centre and Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Saturday 23 November: Mansfield Inspire Library Christmas Market.

Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 November: Christmas Market on the Pier at The Red.

Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December: Christmas Market at The Swan yard. There will also be fairground rides, crafts, Santa, a horse and carriage and street food.

Saturday 7 December: First of three Mansfield BID family fun days at the Buttercross and West Gate with Mansfield Rotary Club Santa sleigh, giveaways, Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, face painters, fair ground rides (small charge), live performances by the Forest Singers and solo artists, festive games, and seasonal silent disco courtesy of Canvas. This event will also feature boxing sessions, a virtual reality headset and winter warmer hand-outs from Switch Up.

Saturday 14 December: Mansfield BID family fun day at the Buttercross and West Gate with giant snow globe, balloon modelling, face painting, Mansfield Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh, and live performances from the Moonshiners singers and a Little Princess solo artist.