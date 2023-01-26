Tributes to late councillor described as ‘Mr Mansfield’ as funeral details confirmed

He had served as Labour member for Portland on Mansfield Council since February 2010, including spells as council vice-chairman in 2011 and chairman in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late councillor was also a former miner and dedicated National Union of Mineworkers member.

Brian Lohan died on Christmas Eve, aged 61.

Tributes poured in following his death and now colleagues have remembered him again during the first full council meeting since his passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Henshaw, Labour member for Oak Tree, said: “He was a councillor that was heavily involved in his ward. You could walk down the street and everybody spoke to him.

“He would always have time for people, he took a keen interest in the events going on in his ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another staunch trade unionist, an ex-miner and a staunch NUM member, and hopefully the NUM banners will be on display for his funeral on Friday, January 27.

“Things we say in this chamber will be forgotten, but the things people do in their communities are remembered. Brian will be remembered for the things he did in his community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Mick Barton, leader of the opposition Mansfield Independents group, said: “Brian was a proud councillor and ex-miner like myself.

“We all knew Brian – or ‘Mr Mansfield’ as I’ll call him. He was because he helped everybody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rob Elliman, who represents Oakham, paid tribute on behalf of the Conservative Group, saying: “I’ve known Brian for a couple of years and he was always very welcoming to me.

“After meetings, he would sometimes sneak over to ask for a lift home and, on those journeys, he was always talking about Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shone through that he genuinely did care and he worked his hardest to achieve things.”

Mr Lohan, a trustee of the Brunts Charity, an organisation which promotes independent living within a safeguarding environment for residents in the district. represented the council on several external bodies, including the Allotment Trustees, Mansfield Education Foundation and the Heilegenhaus Twinning Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad