Mansfield's talented young performers urged to enter Junior Showtime 2023

The Rotary Club of Mansfield has been running its annual Junior Showtime competition since 1975.

However, the show was cancelled over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager to return with a bang for its 46th year, the competition invites young people aged seven-18 to showcase their talents for the chance to win a cash prize.

The dance troupe from Dancemania came second in the Junior Showtime competition in 2020.

Many past winners and finalists are now professional performers, with several plying their trade in the West End – while 2009 winner Luke Mann finished second in Sky One’s ‘Got To Dance’ competition.

Other previous winners include international opera singer Carly Paoli and Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Lucy Kay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Paul Bacon has announced the dates for his year’s heats on February 27 and 28 and March 1 – all at 6.30pm, at The Mansfield Library Theatre, Westgate.

The final will take place on Sunday, March 19, at 3pm at the Palace Theatre, Leeming Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul said: “We have seen some really outstanding performances over the years.

“Many of our winners have gone into show business, performing in the West End, dancing on cruises and appearing on television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a prestigious event in Mansfield and there’s always packed audience at the final.”

Showtime contestants have four minutes to showcase their singing, dancing, instrumental or other entertaining skill to a panel of judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If successful in the heats, acts will then have the opportunity to perform in the final at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is organised and sponsored by the Mansfield Rotary Club.

Sections are vocal, dance (individual or duet), variety, instrumental, group entries or dance troupes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries are open to young people aged seven to 18 years inclusive. The first evening on Monday, February 27, is a special Youngsters’ Night for those aged seven to 11.

The winner of Youngsters’ Night will automatically go through to the competition final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries must be submitted by February 10.