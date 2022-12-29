Mansfield a ‘worse place’ without councillor who died suddenly on Christmas Eve

He was first elected in February 2010, before going on to be re-elected three times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Phil Shields, council Indepenent member for Netherfield, said: “He was well-liked across the whole floor, whether you were Conservative, Labour or the Mansfield Independents.

Brian Lohan died on Christmas Eve.

“Everyone had respect for Brian. Sometimes you vote because you are told to vote a certain way by your group, but it never made a difference to me and Brian.

“Whatever happened in the council chamber, stayed in the chamber.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lohan was council vice-chairman from 2011-12, before going on to become chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lohan was also a trustee of the Brunts Charity, which promotes independent living for residents in the district, and represented the council on several bodies, including the Allotment Trustees, Queen Elizabeth’s Trust, Mansfield Education Foundation, the National Association for British Market Authorities and the Heilegenhaus Twinning Association.

Coun Shields says he had known Mr Lohan since at least the early 2000s, when he was made very aware of his hidden “competitive side” during pool games at The Talbot Inn pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lohan had worked at Thoresby pit, which opened in 1925 and was the last remaining operational colliery in Nottinghamshire until its closure in 2015.

Coun Shields said: “Mansfield is a worse place without him. As a friend I will miss him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad