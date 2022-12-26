Tributes to Mansfield councillor following sudden death on Christmas Eve

Brian Lohan was first elected to represent Mansfield Council’s Portland ward for Labour in February 2010, and was re-elected a further three times.

He served as Mansfield Council vice-chairman from 2011-12 and was appointed chairman in 2012 – attending a Buckingham Palace garden party in the role and later being presented with a past chairman’s medal by then-mayor Tony Egginton in May 2013, something he said was a great honour.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor and Labour group leader, said: “The shock of Brian passing away is palpable. Only a few days ago, he was on top form singing the praises of Mansfield folk and the many contributors to the Civic Carol Service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church,

Brian Lohan has died, aged 61.

“There have been so many tributes pouring into this kind, generous man, it is too difficult to capture them all.

“For me, Brian was a loyal supporter, dedicated to improving the lives of those in need, a fierce fighter for Mansfield, but always so caring. He will be sorely missed.”

Mr Lohan was also a trustee of the Brunts Charity, which promotes independent living for residents in the district, and represented the council on several bodies, including the Allotment Trustees, Queen Elizabeth’s Trust, Mansfield Education Foundation, the National Association for British Market Authorities and the Heilegenhaus Twinning Association.

Coun Paul Henshaw, Mansfield constituency Labour Party chairman, said: “Brian was a hard-working, passionate councillor who worked for all his residents. He was also a proud ex-miner. He loved Mansfield and always said he wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“On a personal note, I have known Brian since he was a member of the 6th Mansfield Boy’s Brigade, an organisation he generously supported. The Labour movement has lost an activist and stalwart member. It has been an honour to be Brian’s friend.”

Coun John Coxhead, Mansfield Labour Group secretary, said: “Brian was a truly genuine and honest councillor working day in and day out for the residents of Portland ward. His commitment to Mansfield Council was no less than 100 per cent and he carried out his role as councillor and council chairman with duty and pride. He will be missed.”