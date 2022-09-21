Tickets flying out for hugely popular annual Mansfield pantomime as more cast members confirmed

With less than 100 days until Christmas, bosses at Mansfield Palace Theatre are turning their attention to their hugely popular festive pantomime.

This year sees the return of Captain Hook in a follow-up to 2016’s smash-hit production of Peter Pan, with The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook.

A spokesman for the Leeming Street venue said: “More than 60 per cent 60 of seats are already sold.

Marc Baylis, Adam Moss and Holly Atterton are reprising their roles from Peter Pan this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Bang up to date for today’s digital age, but still full of the fun and games you’ve come to expect from our annual panto, the show promises to be a real festive family treat.”

Several of the cast are reprising their roles from 2016.

A production spokesman said: “Things have moved on in Neverland since Captain Hook’s demise. He wants his ship and his crew back, but whose side is his comical former sidekick Smee on now?

Actor Marc Baylis.

“The story follows our hero Peter Pan, everyone’s favourite fairy Tinker Bell, and the mystical Mermaid as they seek to thwart the dastardly Captain Hook.

“But watch out – aided by his band of clumsy and dim-witted acrobatic pirate crew, Hook is out for revenge.

"Never should a Captain have to walk his own plank and that’s exactly what Peter Pan made him do.”

Actor Connor Keetley.

Sarah Jane Buckley, best known for her role as Kathy Barnes on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, will be bringing her musical theatre experience to the roles of Mrs Darling and the comical Ethel Mermaid, with newly graduated Connor Keetley just announced as playing Peter Pan, alongside Jenny Huxley-Golden as Emily Darling, a role she performed in panto at Malvern Theatres last year.

Connor said: “Prior to my training I have played various roles in Peter Pan including Crocodile, Ensemble and even Nana. I can’t wait to get on stage – maybe even up above it – and interact with the Mansfield crowds that I have heard such good things about.”

Jenny said: “I’m so excited to play the role of Emily again this Christmas as I had so much fun being part of The Return of Captain Hook last year. If girl power is your thing, then you will love Emily.”

The show is on from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31.

Actor Jenny Huxley-Golden.

Sian Booth, Mansfield Council cultural services manager, said: “Nothing beats the sparkle of a Christmas pantomime.

“It is Mansfield’s favourite time of year and we’re ready to welcome thousands of local families to the Palace for their yearly special treat.

“With so much children’s entertainment now on screens, it’s such a thrill to see their eyes light up and jaws drop at a live theatre experience.

“Add the excitement of Christmas and you have all the ingredients for a magical trip to remember for a lifetime.”