Coronation Street star Marc Bayliss Hook-ed on panto in Mansfield

Marc, who played Rob Donovan in the hit ITV soap Coronation Street, will take the villainous role of Hook in a swashbuckling tale called The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook.

Billed as a completely new version of a classic, the story is described as ‘bang up to date for today’s digital age’, but still ‘full of the fun and games’ of a panto.

Marc, who earned rave reviews as Captain Hook in Peter Pan at the Palace in 2016, said: “It’s always great fun playing Captain Hook as he has always been one of my favourite villains. I am very much looking forward to coming back to Mansfield this year. It’s going to be a great show”.

Marc Baylis, as Captain Hook, left, and Adam Moss, as Smee, promoting Peter Pan at the Palace Theatre in 2016.

Reviewing the production, The Stage said: “Baylis’ magnificent Hook turns swashbuckling into an art form and he’s well paired with Adam Moss as a hugely energetic Smee. There’s impeccably timed flying gymnastics from the Pirate Crew, classy choreography, and a soft palette of colour in the lacy overhanging branches of the Mermaid Lagoon. The flying sequences are exquisite. The Palace was overshadowed by the bigger theatres of neighbouring cities in earlier years. Now its panto is a force to be reckoned with. This fresh and uplifting pantomime is the best yet at Mansfield Palace.”

Prankster and firm panto favourite Moss is also returning as Smee, Hook’s sidekick, for his seventh season in Mansfield, having starred as Silly Billy in last year’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

‘Mossy’ – who famously proposed to his now wife Karen on the Palace stage during Peter Pan’s 2016 run – said: “Smee has a lot to do this year, with a few special surprises along the way.

“I can't wait to be with you all again this year so… all aboard and let the madness begin.”

Actor Marc Baylis.