Hollyoaks and Nickelodeon stars join line up for Mansfield's Palace Panto

This year’s show is a completely new version of a classic with The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook.

The new cast members will be joining Marc Baylis (Coronation Street) and Mansfield’s favourite funny man, Adam Moss, on the Palace stage.

Sarah Jane Buckley, best known for her role as Kathy Barnes on channel 4’s Hollyoaks, will be bringing her vast range of musical theatre experience to the roles of Mrs. Darling and the comical Ethel Mermaid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new faces have joined the cast of this year's Mansfield Palace Theatre Panto

SJ, as she is fondly known to her friends and family, is an active ambassador for The Prince's Trust and she can’t wait to return to the Palace Theatre this Christmas:

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to Mansfield and join my old friend Adam again. It’s going to be a Christmas full of fun and joy.”

Also returning is Nick Jr’s Holly Atterton. Holly was part of the five-star rated Peter Pan cast of 2016/17, described as a feisty and cheeky character, with a lot of sparkle and very sweet heart.

Holly said: “I’m thrilled to be flying back to Mansfield to bring this incredible new show to the Palace for the first time.

"There’s all the magic and fun you’d expect from a panto but with an exciting new story and some brilliant new characters.

"I’m also super chuffed to be reunited with my Neverland mates, Adam Moss and Marc Baylis, who luckily is much nicer in person than he is as Captain Hook.”

Martin Dodd, producer for UK Productions said: “I am delighted that we now have SJ and Holly joining Marc and Adam, truly making this the Neverland dream team.”

"Together with our hilarious new script, our comedy acrobat pirate crew and of course the rest of our super talented cast, Mansfield audiences are guaranteed another truly memorable festive treat.”

Peter Pan runs from Saturday, November 26, to Saturday, December 31.