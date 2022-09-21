Free donuts promised at opening of latest Mansfield store

Dunkin’s new drive-thru store opens at Ransom Wood on Monday, September 26.

It is the firm’s 25th store in the UK – and to celebrate it is offering 25 per cent off all orders for 25 days.

A spokesman said: “Dunkin’ is on a mission to energise the UK through great-tasting coffee and donuts. Next stop: Mansfield.”

The Dunkin' Donuts drive thru under construction near to Costa in Mansfield.

Some 21 jobs have been created with the store, next to Greggs and Costa and opposite McDonald’s, off the roundabout between the A6191 Southwell Road West, Sherwood Avenue and Ransom Wood Business Park.

The store is opening at 10am on Monday with a ribbon-cutting and launch event, featuring free coffee and donuts and merchandise giveaways, plus ‘games to win Dunkin’ goodies like Dunk for a Donut and Spin to Win’.

The store will also give away a free box of six donuts to the first 50 guests every day for the first five days.

James Guy, Dunkin’ UK new store openings manager, said: “At Dunkin’, we wholeheartedly believe the world runs on positive energy and nothing gives you a boost quite like freshly brewed

coffee and sweet treats.

“Our vision for the new drive-thru store is to provide the people of Mansfield with a shot of positivity every day with our Dunkin’ morning combos, as well as a place to make sweet memories with family and friends.