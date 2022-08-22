Travel back in time at Sutton shopping centre's Time To Explore event
Idlewells Shopping Centre is inviting the community of Sutton to travel back in time to the Jurassic era for their Time To Explore event.
This event is another fun, free activity for Sutton families to enjoy during the summer holidays.
On Wednesday, August 24, between 10am and 3pm, dino-fans will have the opportunity to make some unforgettable memories by meeting some Jurassic friends.
Families will not want to miss this fantastic opportunity to see dinosaurs roaming Idlewells Shopping Centre alongside their dino rangers.
Children will also be invited to share their summer stories with Idlewells providing a writing station for children to draw or write about the fun they have had.
The shopping centre will select various stories and drawings from these events to create a ‘Little Book Of Adventures’ at the end of the school holidays for the local community to be able to reflect on the summer of 2022.
There will also be a sweet treat reward for the first 100 children to write a story for the “Little Book Of Adventures”.
Stephen Salisbury, Idlewells Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are so excited to be able to provide a dinosaur-themed summer activity for free to the community.
"We hope to see lots of local families join us for this event and we can’t wait to hear the children’s stories.”
Idlewells is a community focussed shopping centre in Market Street, Sutton, and is home to more than 30 shops featuring national brands and well loved local businesses.